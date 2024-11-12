BRO Heroes: 20 Vehicles Rescued From Snow in Bandipora
The Border Roads Organisation, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir police and district administration, rescued at least 20 vehicles trapped in snow in Bandipora. The rescue near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top marked the beginning of winter challenges in the region, with snow clearing efforts now underway.
In a dramatic rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully assisted in freeing at least 20 vehicles trapped in the icy grips of snow in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. This operation was carried out in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Bandipora district administration, officials confirmed.
The rescue occurred late Monday night near the regions of Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top, as reported by BRO. Their swift response underscores the challenges posed by the sudden onset of winter, blanketing the upper reaches of the valley in snow.
As the winter season advances, the BRO's Project Beacon has already started snow clearance operations in numerous uphill areas. At present, the Bandipora-Gurez Road remains closed due to heavy snowfall, adds further urgency to ongoing efforts to maintain clear roads during this critical period.
