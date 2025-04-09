Left Menu

Probe Launched into Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir

An 11-member house committee led by Hasnain Masoodi has been established to investigate alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision follows persistent demands from legislative members during the budget session.

The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, announced the formation of an 11-member committee on Wednesday. The committee, tasked with probing alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), will be led by National Conference legislator and former High Court judge, Hasnain Masoodi.

The initiative came after mounting pressure from both treasury and opposition members since the start of the budget session on March 3. The Speaker formalized the decision on March 22, marking the conclusion of the 21-day session.

In addition to Masoodi, the panel includes representatives from CPI(M), BJP, Congress, PDP, and an Independent. The Speaker emphasized the importance of addressing the members' concerns, underscoring the House's authority in pursuing the truth behind the alleged irregularities in the JJM's implementation.

