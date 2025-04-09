Left Menu

Controversy Escalates Over Waqf Amendment Act in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti criticize the Waqf Amendment Act, expressing concerns over its impact on Muslim religious affairs. Abdullah plans to challenge the bill legally, while Mufti accuses the BJP of targeting Muslims, criticizing the CM for supporting the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:00 IST
Controversy Escalates Over Waqf Amendment Act in Jammu and Kashmir
J&K CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, citing widespread dissatisfaction nationwide. Abdullah criticized the bill for allegedly allowing undue interference in religious matters and questioned its necessity. He argued that including non-Muslims in reviewing Waqf activities undermines Muslim religious autonomy.

Abdullah drew parallels to other religious boards, highlighting the lack of similar oversight by outsiders, and indicated that his party plans to contest the Act legally in the Supreme Court. The move underscores escalating tensions surrounding the controversial legislation.

In parallel, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of targeting Muslims. Mufti criticized the Chief Minister for his interaction with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, suggesting it signaled the J&K government's support for the contested Waqf Act, further inflaming political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025