Controversy Escalates Over Waqf Amendment Act in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti criticize the Waqf Amendment Act, expressing concerns over its impact on Muslim religious affairs. Abdullah plans to challenge the bill legally, while Mufti accuses the BJP of targeting Muslims, criticizing the CM for supporting the Act.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, citing widespread dissatisfaction nationwide. Abdullah criticized the bill for allegedly allowing undue interference in religious matters and questioned its necessity. He argued that including non-Muslims in reviewing Waqf activities undermines Muslim religious autonomy.
Abdullah drew parallels to other religious boards, highlighting the lack of similar oversight by outsiders, and indicated that his party plans to contest the Act legally in the Supreme Court. The move underscores escalating tensions surrounding the controversial legislation.
In parallel, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of targeting Muslims. Mufti criticized the Chief Minister for his interaction with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, suggesting it signaled the J&K government's support for the contested Waqf Act, further inflaming political debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
