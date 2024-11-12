Zydus Lifesciences’ Profits Soar in Q2: A Breakdown

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced a substantial rise in its consolidated net profit, recording a 13.8% increase to Rs 911.2 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. This leap surpasses the previous year's figure of Rs 800.7 crore, highlighting the company's robust growth trajectory.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also saw an impressive climb, reaching Rs 5,237 crore compared to Rs 4,368.8 crore a year earlier. This surge in revenue is attributed to sustained growth across its diversified portfolio, with exceptional performance noted in the US and Indian markets.

According to Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, the strategic execution of their differentiated pipeline in the US and the stellar growth in India's geography business were key contributors to these impressive results. The India formulations and consumer wellness segments alone generated Rs 1,944.4 crore, while the US formulations business experienced a 30% increase in revenue.

