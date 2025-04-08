Left Menu

US Markets in Transition: From Dominance to Uncertainty

The United States is perceived more like an emerging market due to tariff-induced volatility in financial markets. Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah highlights global investor concerns about the US's unpredictable economic policies under President Trump. Despite these challenges, European markets see some positive trends amid the shifting global landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking observation, the United States is increasingly perceived as resembling an emerging market, according to Stephane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext. Speaking on France Inter radio, Boujnah emphasized the heightened volatility and uncertainty plaguing global financial markets in the wake of new US tariffs.

Boujnah attributed these changes to the unpredictable policies implemented by the Trump administration. Since taking office, President Trump has introduced tariffs ranging from 10% to 50% on several imports, creating fear and complications among investors trying to navigate this new terrain.

Amidst the turbulence, EUROPEAN markets displayed resilience with a rise in early trading, buoyed by declining oil prices and the reinvestment of funds into Europe. Nevertheless, the shadow of US tariffs continues to loom large over global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

