Heroic Sea Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Ill Fisherman

In a dramatic sea rescue, the Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated an ill fisherman from a boat located approximately 60 km offshore, south-east of Diu. This swift action was in response to an urgent distress call and was coordinated by the Defence Ministry.

The rescued person was aboard the Indian Fishing Boat Dhan Prasad, identified by registration number IND-GJ-14-0597. Upon receiving the alert, ICGS Pipavav redirected the vessel ICGS C-419 to execute an immediate medical evacuation of the critically ill fisherman.

After providing necessary first-aid on board, the Coast Guard vessel docked at RNEL Jetty, Pipavav, where the patient received further examination by the Station Medical Officer. Following these preliminary checks, the fisherman was transferred to a local hospital in Rajula with his family present. His condition is currently reported as stable, ensuring a reassuring conclusion to the brave rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)