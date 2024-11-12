BHEL Secures Major Contract for Telangana Thermal Plant
State-owned BHEL has secured a contract from NTPC to set up the main plant package for the 2400 MW Telangana supercritical thermal power plant. BHEL's work involves engineering, manufacturing, and construction. This project solidifies BHEL's partnership with NTPC, contributing significantly to its thermal power projects nationwide.
State-owned engineering giant BHEL has landed a significant contract to construct the main plant package of the 2400 MW Telangana supercritical thermal power plant, awarded by NTPC Ltd.
As outlined in the deal, BHEL is tasked with designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, erecting, commissioning, and civil construction of the plant, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.
This win reinforces BHEL's robust partnership with NTPC, to which it has provided over 57 percent of its thermal power installations across India.
