BHEL Secures Major Contract for Telangana Thermal Plant

State-owned engineering giant BHEL has landed a significant contract to construct the main plant package of the 2400 MW Telangana supercritical thermal power plant, awarded by NTPC Ltd.

As outlined in the deal, BHEL is tasked with designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, erecting, commissioning, and civil construction of the plant, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.

This win reinforces BHEL's robust partnership with NTPC, to which it has provided over 57 percent of its thermal power installations across India.

