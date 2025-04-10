Corruption Allegations Shake Karnataka Government: Contractors Speak
The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) has raised corruption allegations against the offices of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and two cabinet ministers, claiming 'unseen hands' and brokers are active in their dealings. The allegations come amid concerns over the handling of pending bills and commissions, stirring political discourse.
The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) has leveled serious corruption charges against the current government, asserting that the situation is worse than under the previous BJP administration. On Thursday, KSCA claimed 'unseen hands and brokers' operate within Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's office and affect decisions made by two other senior cabinet ministers.
KSCA president R Manjunath pointed fingers at certain influencers allegedly involved in malpractice, including a relative of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and the son of Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju. Although invited to lodge formal complaints by officials, these allegations have heightened tensions following recent comments on corruption from Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi.
The '40 per cent commission' corruption claim from KSCA has emerged as a focal point in political discussions, echoing the Congress's campaign narrative that propelled them to power in the recent assembly elections, displacing the BJP. The concerns raised pertain to non-payment of pending bills and a preference for bigger contractors, demanding attention from high-ranking officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
