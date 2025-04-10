Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Shake Karnataka Government: Contractors Speak

The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) has raised corruption allegations against the offices of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and two cabinet ministers, claiming 'unseen hands' and brokers are active in their dealings. The allegations come amid concerns over the handling of pending bills and commissions, stirring political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:25 IST
Corruption Allegations Shake Karnataka Government: Contractors Speak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) has leveled serious corruption charges against the current government, asserting that the situation is worse than under the previous BJP administration. On Thursday, KSCA claimed 'unseen hands and brokers' operate within Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's office and affect decisions made by two other senior cabinet ministers.

KSCA president R Manjunath pointed fingers at certain influencers allegedly involved in malpractice, including a relative of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and the son of Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju. Although invited to lodge formal complaints by officials, these allegations have heightened tensions following recent comments on corruption from Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi.

The '40 per cent commission' corruption claim from KSCA has emerged as a focal point in political discussions, echoing the Congress's campaign narrative that propelled them to power in the recent assembly elections, displacing the BJP. The concerns raised pertain to non-payment of pending bills and a preference for bigger contractors, demanding attention from high-ranking officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025