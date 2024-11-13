Political Row Intensifies Over 'Kala Kumaraswamy' Remark in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday sought to downplay the controversy arising from Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'Kaalia' remark directed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar attributed the uproar to the BJP, accusing them of manufacturing controversy over comments made in jest between friends.

'Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy given any statement on this? BJP people are only trying to create controversy. They both are in true love. For more than 20 years they have been in love. They will speak whatever they want for their love,' Shivakumar told reporters. Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan has apologized for his comments about Kumaraswamy, clarifying that his remarks were affectionate ribbing between friends.

The statement drew condemnation from the Janata Dal Secular, which described the comments as 'racist.' The party urged immediate legal action and demanded Ahmed's resignation. With bypolls in Channapatna approaching, the controversy has intensified the political dynamics in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)