Left Menu

Political Row Intensifies Over 'Kala Kumaraswamy' Remark in Karnataka

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has dismissed controversy over Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'Kaalia' remark about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, blaming BJP for stirring issues. Despite Ahmed Khan's apology, Janata Dal Secular condemned the 'racist remarks' and called for legal action, deepening political tensions ahead of upcoming bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:00 IST
Political Row Intensifies Over 'Kala Kumaraswamy' Remark in Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy Cheif Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday sought to downplay the controversy arising from Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'Kaalia' remark directed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar attributed the uproar to the BJP, accusing them of manufacturing controversy over comments made in jest between friends.

'Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy given any statement on this? BJP people are only trying to create controversy. They both are in true love. For more than 20 years they have been in love. They will speak whatever they want for their love,' Shivakumar told reporters. Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan has apologized for his comments about Kumaraswamy, clarifying that his remarks were affectionate ribbing between friends.

The statement drew condemnation from the Janata Dal Secular, which described the comments as 'racist.' The party urged immediate legal action and demanded Ahmed's resignation. With bypolls in Channapatna approaching, the controversy has intensified the political dynamics in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024