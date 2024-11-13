Political Row Intensifies Over 'Kala Kumaraswamy' Remark in Karnataka
Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has dismissed controversy over Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'Kaalia' remark about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, blaming BJP for stirring issues. Despite Ahmed Khan's apology, Janata Dal Secular condemned the 'racist remarks' and called for legal action, deepening political tensions ahead of upcoming bypolls.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday sought to downplay the controversy arising from Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'Kaalia' remark directed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar attributed the uproar to the BJP, accusing them of manufacturing controversy over comments made in jest between friends.
'Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy given any statement on this? BJP people are only trying to create controversy. They both are in true love. For more than 20 years they have been in love. They will speak whatever they want for their love,' Shivakumar told reporters. Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan has apologized for his comments about Kumaraswamy, clarifying that his remarks were affectionate ribbing between friends.
The statement drew condemnation from the Janata Dal Secular, which described the comments as 'racist.' The party urged immediate legal action and demanded Ahmed's resignation. With bypolls in Channapatna approaching, the controversy has intensified the political dynamics in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Washington Post's Bold Non-Endorsement Stance Sparks Controversy
Albanese's Flight Upgrade Controversy: Transparency or Privilege?
Controversy Over ISKCON's Untimely Rath Yatra in the US
Alisher Usmanov Eyes Return to FIE Presidency Amidst Controversy
Former BJP MLA Atul Shah Runs as Independent Amidst Party Leadership Controversy