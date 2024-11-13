Crucial Contests: Jharkhand Elections and Nationwide Bypolls Kick Off

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday morning, seeing voters in 43 of the state's 81 seats head to the polls. Additionally, by-election voting began for 31 assembly seats across 10 different states, as well as for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

Polling in Jharkhand commenced at about 7:00 am, inviting constituents from 43 constituencies in 15 districts to cast their votes. The fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women, hangs in the balance. The lead-up to the elections saw mock voting exercises at numerous polling locations. Large crowds, including many women, were seen queuing patiently to vote.

Significant security measures were implemented, with voting continuing until 5:00 pm, except for 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies where it ended at 4:00 pm. Over 200 security force companies were strategically deployed to safeguard the electoral integrity. The BJP-led NDA aims to displace the current JMM-led coalition, with major candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress's Ajoy Kumar contesting.

Noteworthy candidates in Jharkhand's elections include ex-Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East. Here, Kumar runs against Purnima Das Sahu, the former Chief Minister Raghubar Das's daughter-in-law. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, spouse of ex-Chief Minister Madhu Koda, takes on Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The JMM backs sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji in Ranchi. In Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut against LDF's Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas, the seat formerly held by Rahul Gandhi. The Chelakkara assembly seat in Thrissur district is also contested today.

Concurrent by-elections span assembly seats in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, and others. In West Bengal, six seats—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai, and Madarihat—are contested, while Assam sees voting for Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dholai. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)