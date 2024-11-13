Left Menu

Crucial Contests: Jharkhand Elections and Nationwide Bypolls Kick Off

Jharkhand's assembly elections begin with vibrant participation across 43 constituencies, alongside by-elections in 31 seats from 10 states. Top candidates are set for a tough contest, with significant security measures ensuring smooth voting processes. The results, set for November 23, may shift political landscapes significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:01 IST
Crucial Contests: Jharkhand Elections and Nationwide Bypolls Kick Off
Polling begins at a booth in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday morning, seeing voters in 43 of the state's 81 seats head to the polls. Additionally, by-election voting began for 31 assembly seats across 10 different states, as well as for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

Polling in Jharkhand commenced at about 7:00 am, inviting constituents from 43 constituencies in 15 districts to cast their votes. The fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women, hangs in the balance. The lead-up to the elections saw mock voting exercises at numerous polling locations. Large crowds, including many women, were seen queuing patiently to vote.

Significant security measures were implemented, with voting continuing until 5:00 pm, except for 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies where it ended at 4:00 pm. Over 200 security force companies were strategically deployed to safeguard the electoral integrity. The BJP-led NDA aims to displace the current JMM-led coalition, with major candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress's Ajoy Kumar contesting.

Noteworthy candidates in Jharkhand's elections include ex-Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East. Here, Kumar runs against Purnima Das Sahu, the former Chief Minister Raghubar Das's daughter-in-law. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, spouse of ex-Chief Minister Madhu Koda, takes on Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The JMM backs sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji in Ranchi. In Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut against LDF's Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas, the seat formerly held by Rahul Gandhi. The Chelakkara assembly seat in Thrissur district is also contested today.

Concurrent by-elections span assembly seats in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, and others. In West Bengal, six seats—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai, and Madarihat—are contested, while Assam sees voting for Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dholai. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024