Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds Heroic Elderly Woman Who Fought Off Wolf

An elderly woman from Madhya Pradesh, Bhujlo Bai, bravely faced a wolf attack, garnering recognition from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He assured her of government support, announcing Rs 1 lakh assistance and potential medical airlift to Bhopal. The incident left her injured, showcasing her courage in adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:48 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav speaking to elderly woman injured in wolf attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made an empathetic gesture as he spoke with Bhujlo Bai, a 65-year-old woman who valiantly defended herself in a wolf attack. Yadav, addressing her well-being via phone, committed to ensuring she receives proper medical attention, appreciating her bravery in the perilous encounter.

In efforts to support Bhujlo Bai, CM Yadav announced Rs 1 lakh in financial aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He directed the Chhindwara Collector to oversee her medical treatment, expressing readiness to transfer her to Bhopal for further care if necessary. Additionally, he assured her family of covering all treatment costs.

The attack, which occurred while Bhujlo Bai was guarding crops with another woman, Durga Bai, resulted in severe injuries. The two women faced a half-hour struggle with the wolf, ultimately ending with Bhujlo Bai killing the wolf using a spade. Both women are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

