Bravery in the Field: Elderly Woman Battles Wolf and Wins

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has acknowledged the bravery of Bhujlo Bai, a 65-year-old woman who heroically defended herself against a wolf attack in Chhindwara district's Khakra Chourai village. During a phone conversation, the Chief Minister enquired about Bhujlo Bai's health and promised comprehensive medical care, along with a financial grant of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Yadav stated he had instructed the Chhindwara Collector to ensure Bhujlo Bai received appropriate medical attention and arranged for her to be transferred to Bhopal if necessary. He also extended support to her family, committing to cover all treatment expenses.

The incident occurred on November 8, as Bhujlo Bai and another woman, Durgabai, were guarding crops. A wolf attacked, causing significant injuries and biting off Bhujlo Bai's thumb. Despite their injuries, the women fought back for 30 minutes, ultimately leading to Bhujlo Bai killing the wolf with a spade. Both women were treated at the district hospital following the attack, and further assessments are being facilitated by local authorities under the Chief Minister's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)