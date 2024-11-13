Left Menu

Bravery in the Field: Elderly Woman Battles Wolf and Wins

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised 65-year-old Bhujlo Bai for her courage after she fought off a wolf. Yadav assured her of full treatment and announced financial aid. The heroic woman, attacked while guarding crops, managed to kill the wolf with a spade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:56 IST
Bravery in the Field: Elderly Woman Battles Wolf and Wins
MP CM Mohan Yadav speaking to elderly woman injured in wolf attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has acknowledged the bravery of Bhujlo Bai, a 65-year-old woman who heroically defended herself against a wolf attack in Chhindwara district's Khakra Chourai village. During a phone conversation, the Chief Minister enquired about Bhujlo Bai's health and promised comprehensive medical care, along with a financial grant of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Yadav stated he had instructed the Chhindwara Collector to ensure Bhujlo Bai received appropriate medical attention and arranged for her to be transferred to Bhopal if necessary. He also extended support to her family, committing to cover all treatment expenses.

The incident occurred on November 8, as Bhujlo Bai and another woman, Durgabai, were guarding crops. A wolf attacked, causing significant injuries and biting off Bhujlo Bai's thumb. Despite their injuries, the women fought back for 30 minutes, ultimately leading to Bhujlo Bai killing the wolf with a spade. Both women were treated at the district hospital following the attack, and further assessments are being facilitated by local authorities under the Chief Minister's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024