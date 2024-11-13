Left Menu

Rouble's Rebound: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Russian rouble has strengthened against the U.S. dollar and euro, as analysts point to hopes of eased tensions with the West post-Trump's election. Despite recent volatility and geopolitical factors, there's a potential for the rouble to strengthen further, amidst a shift in currency trading dynamics in Russia.

Updated: 13-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:08 IST
The Russian rouble saw an uptick against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Wednesday, as expert analyses hint at cautious optimism following Donald Trump's election. The anticipation of improved relations with the West has seemingly bolstered the currency's performance.

Globally, the dollar lingered just below a multi-month high against major currencies after Trump's victory. Intriguingly, Trump had promised during his campaign to resolve the Ukrainian crisis swiftly. Meanwhile, the rouble weakened slightly against China's yuan after a series of gains.

BCS brokerage experts link the rouble's movement to geopolitical factors and stable money market conditions. Despite Western sanctions affecting trade in Russia, there's optimism for the currency's future performance as Russian markets adapt to these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

