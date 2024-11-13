Left Menu

Bus Collision in Reasi: Pilgrims Injured as Two Buses Collide

A bus collision in Reasi left several pilgrims injured as they were traveling from Katra to Shivkhori. Deputy Commissioner Mahajan stated that many injured have been hospitalized. Authorities are taking strict measures, with a crane deployed to clear the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:28 IST
Collision between two buses in Reasi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A bus accident on Wednesday in Reasi has left several pilgrims injured, according to local sources. The collision occurred between two buses traveling from Katra, Vaishno Devi to Shivkhori, a pilgrimage route frequented by many. Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, confirmed that the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Mahajan reported, 'The bus was en route from Katra to Shivkhori, and following the collision, several passengers sustained injuries. Immediate action was taken to transport them to the hospital using the SHO vehicle and ambulances. While most injuries are minor, the incident has understandably left passengers shaken.' He further stated that law enforcement has been instructed to enforce strict measures following the incident. There were approximately 40 passengers on the bus, including numerous children.

According to one pilgrim, 'Between 15 to 20 people were injured, some seriously. The Deputy Commissioner arrived swiftly, and medical aid was provided promptly. Our journey began at 9 am from Katra, and the accident was caused by the negligence of the other vehicle's driver.' In response, Deputy Commissioner Mahajan ordered the deployment of a crane to clear the obstruction, as investigations continue. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

