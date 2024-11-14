Left Menu

Market Reactions Post-Consumer Price Index Release: A Steady Outlook

The Dow and S&P 500 saw minor gains, while the Nasdaq dipped as consumer prices rose as expected in October. The report supported predictions of a December rate cut. Despite some caution from Fed officials, trader confidence increased, reflecting in interest rate cut probabilities. Mixed reactions followed in individual stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:28 IST
The stock market displayed mixed reactions on Wednesday as the Dow and S&P 500 posted modest gains while the Nasdaq registered a slight loss. This movement followed the release of October's consumer price report, which aligned with market forecasts, fueling expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December.

Data showed the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.2% for the fourth consecutive month, with an annual rise of 2.6%, meeting economists' predictions. Excluding volatile components like food and energy, the CPI's 0.3% rise further solidified hopes for a December rate cut, despite cautious signals from some Federal Reserve officials.

Trading saw U.S. Treasury 2-year yields dip, though the 10-year yield rose as investors focused on potential inflation impacts of the incoming administration's policies. With individual stocks like Spirit Airlines and Rivian reacting sharply, the broader markets experienced varied dynamics, reflecting ongoing concerns about rates and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

