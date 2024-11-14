Market Reactions Post-Consumer Price Index Release: A Steady Outlook

The stock market displayed mixed reactions on Wednesday as the Dow and S&P 500 posted modest gains while the Nasdaq registered a slight loss. This movement followed the release of October's consumer price report, which aligned with market forecasts, fueling expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December.

Data showed the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.2% for the fourth consecutive month, with an annual rise of 2.6%, meeting economists' predictions. Excluding volatile components like food and energy, the CPI's 0.3% rise further solidified hopes for a December rate cut, despite cautious signals from some Federal Reserve officials.

Trading saw U.S. Treasury 2-year yields dip, though the 10-year yield rose as investors focused on potential inflation impacts of the incoming administration's policies. With individual stocks like Spirit Airlines and Rivian reacting sharply, the broader markets experienced varied dynamics, reflecting ongoing concerns about rates and inflation.

