Akhilesh Yadav Condemns UP Govt's 'Aggressive Tactics' Amid UPPSC Protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of excessive force against UPPSC aspirants protesting for examination reforms. Yadav voiced strong backing for the demonstrators, who demand that the exams be conducted in a single shift to simplify the process.

Yadav's censure follows escalating protests, marked by a candlelight march in Prayagraj, drawing attention to the aspirants' grievances over the conduct of crucial examinations like the PCS and RO/ARO exams. He condemned the police's use of force, describing the government's actions as jeopardizing the future of the youth.

On the legal front, Yadav welcomed a Supreme Court verdict that mandates a halt to the contentious 'bulldozer justice' approach, wherein properties of those accused of crimes were demolished without due process. This decision, Yadav noted, underscores the need for adherence to constitutional practices in administrative actions.

