Uttar Pradesh Students Protest Exam Schedule Change

Students in Uttar Pradesh are protesting changes to the UPPSC exam schedule, demanding a return to single-shift exams. Officials, including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, express willingness to hold talks, but students are refusing discussions. The protests have persisted for three days outside the UPPSC building in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Students Protest Exam Schedule Change
Students agitation continues in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing standoff between students and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar lamented the stalemate. Despite repeated efforts by the administration and commission to initiate talks, the protesting students have refused discussions, expressing dissatisfaction with the current examination schedule changes.

The discontent stems from recent modifications requiring the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exams to be held over two days with multiple shifts. Students argue that this system, a departure from the single-shift format, is unfair and cumbersome.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reassured students of the government's support, emphasizing its commitment to addressing their grievances. Maurya conveyed the seriousness with which the ruling BJP views the situation, stating that officials have been tasked with engaging students to seek an amicable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

