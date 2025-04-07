Death of patients in Damoh hospital: 'Fake' cardiologist Narendra John Camm arrested from Prayagraj, says MP police officer.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Death of patients in Damoh hospital: 'Fake' cardiologist Narendra John Camm arrested from Prayagraj, says MP police officer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fake
- cardiologist
- Narendra
- John
- Camm
- Damoh
- hospital
- Prayagraj
- arrest
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SUNDAY Hotels: Global Expansion in Luxury Hospitality
Pope Francis appears on hospital balcony to bless crowd in first public appearance in 5-week battle against pneumonia, reports AP.
Pope Francis leaves Gemelli hospital after surviving life-threatening bout of pneumonia, heads home to Vatican, reports AP.
Pope Francis arrives home at Vatican after 5-week hospital stay to beat life-threatening bout of pneumonia, reports AP.
Pope Francis Leaves Hospital After Five-Week Pneumonia Battle