Tension in Rajasthan: Candidate Allegedly Slaps Magistrate
Chaos erupted in Rajasthan's Deoli-Uniara constituency as independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary. Following the incident, stone-pelting and arson ensued, leading to 60 arrests. Police continue to search for Meena as the situation remains tense, with heightened security measures implemented.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident in Rajasthan's Deoli-Uniara constituency, an independent candidate, Naresh Meena, allegedly slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary at a polling station. Police reported that the altercation spiraled into violence, including stone-pelting and arson, resulting in 60 arrests, according to Ajmer Range Inspector-General Om Prakash.
Additional Superintendent of Police Brijendra Singh Bhati noted analyses of damage are underway, as the police continue their search for Meena amid escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Meena confirmed his well-being on social media platform X, asserting he remains unafraid and will reveal his future plans soon.
Amid the chaos, law enforcement increased security in response to the unrest, which included vandalism and torching of numerous vehicles in Tonk district. Authorities reassured the return to order with resumption of voting after apprehension of threatening elements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
