Delhi Chokes Under Alarming Smog as AQI Hits Hazardous Levels

The national capital of Delhi is grappling with a choking layer of smog, as pollution levels reach alarming heights. At 8 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Residents report that daily activities are severely hampered by the deteriorating air quality.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, with one citizen, Bhayender, stating, 'The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes.' School student Raunak reported persistent coughing due to the heavy smog, warning of potential long-term lung damage.

With streets blanketed in haze, Prateek, another local, described reduced visibility and suffocating conditions. Despite these issues, recent government measures have drawn criticism. The Central government, alongside CPCB, has exempted certain industrial plants from specific pollution laws, leading to questions about the effectiveness of current pollution controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)