Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under Alarming Smog as AQI Hits Hazardous Levels

Delhi faces severe pollution with AQI levels reaching hazardous figures. Citizens report health issues and restricted activities. Government exemptions for certain industries raise concerns about effective pollution control measures. Urgent intervention is called for as visibility and air quality deteriorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:14 IST
Delhi Chokes Under Alarming Smog as AQI Hits Hazardous Levels
Visuals of low visibility near ITO (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital of Delhi is grappling with a choking layer of smog, as pollution levels reach alarming heights. At 8 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Residents report that daily activities are severely hampered by the deteriorating air quality.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, with one citizen, Bhayender, stating, 'The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes.' School student Raunak reported persistent coughing due to the heavy smog, warning of potential long-term lung damage.

With streets blanketed in haze, Prateek, another local, described reduced visibility and suffocating conditions. Despite these issues, recent government measures have drawn criticism. The Central government, alongside CPCB, has exempted certain industrial plants from specific pollution laws, leading to questions about the effectiveness of current pollution controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024