Congress Rallies Against Government in National Herald Case

Congress workers protested outside the party's office against the BJP-led government's actions following an ED chargesheet implicating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders termed it as politically motivated, accusing the government of targeting the Gandhi family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:48 IST
On Wednesday, Congress workers staged a protest at the All India Congress Committee's headquarters on Akbar Road. The demonstration was a response to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing senior Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of involvement in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9, also implicates Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized the move, alleging it was an attempt to target the Gandhi family. She emphasized the age of the case, noting it has seen no significant updates in 12 years.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of vendetta, particularly blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for misusing investigative agencies. The case has its roots in a 2014 complaint from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, involving property acquisitions worth over Rs 2000 crore linked to Associated Journals Limited and Young Indian, a company partially owned by the Gandhis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

