Swiggy Partners with Government to Boost Gig Economy Employment

In a bid to bolster employment opportunities within India's gig economy, Swiggy, a prominent food delivery and quick commerce platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at integrating Swiggy's gig roles on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The collaboration seeks to enhance the visibility of gig job opportunities for users of the NCS portal, providing them with timely and verified employment options in both urban and semi-urban areas. The partnership was officiated in the presence of Union Ministers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Shobha Karandlaje, highlighting the government's commitment to workforce mobilization.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the dynamic nature of the NCS portal, which currently connects over 1.25 crore job seekers with 40 lakh registered employers. He welcomed the collaboration with Swiggy, noting its potential to create over 12 lakh jobs in the next 2-3 years within the gig and platform economy, aligning with the government's vision of NCS as a comprehensive employment solution.

Union Minister highlighted the mutual benefits of the collaboration, where Swiggy gains access to diverse talent, and job seekers receive improved employment visibility. The MoU represents a key step in Swiggy's ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between job seekers and the private sector, expanding the digital employment landscape.

Dinker Vashisht, Swiggy's Chief of Corporate Affairs, stressed the importance of such partnerships for scaling employment initiatives. He noted that the MoU aligns with Swiggy's commitment to inclusive growth and exemplifies how digital entrepreneurship can transform livelihoods. The Ministry emphasized the initiative as part of a broader effort to coordinate public-private job facilitation.

