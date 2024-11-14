Left Menu

Bhopal Cyber Police Safeguards Telecom Engineer from Digital Extortion

In a swift operation, MP Police's Crime Branch rescued a telecom engineer from a digital extortion scheme in Bhopal. Cybercriminals demanded Rs 3.5 lakh, falsely implicating the victim in a fraud case. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:18 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Madhya Pradesh Police's Crime Branch successfully rescued a telecom engineer from a six-hour digital extortion ordeal in Bhopal on Wednesday. The cybercriminals had allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from the victim, residing in the Bajaria police station area.

As per Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan of the Bhopal Crime Branch, the cyber police were alerted to the situation on November 13. Immediate action led the crime branch to the victim's location where they managed to resolve the situation.

The victim, employed with a private telecom company, received a concerning call on November 12, claiming a fraud had been committed using his Aadhar card-linked number. Threats of arrest and legal action ensued, exerting immense pressure on the engineer, leading to his digital seclusion. Bhopal Crime Branch promptly intervened after the victim's friends, noticing his absence, informed the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

