Market Jitters: Wall Street Awaits Fed's Next Move

Wall Street's main indexes showed a slight uptick in the opening sessions on Thursday. This follows a generally expected reading of producer prices data, easing some market anxiety.

Investors are turning their attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose comments later today could provide crucial hints about the future trajectory of interest rates.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74.2 points or 0.17% to 44,032.38. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.07% and 0.13% to 5,989.68 and 19,256.09, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)