Market Jitters: Wall Street Awaits Fed's Next Move
Wall Street's key indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday, following a moderate producer prices report. Investors are keenly awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for insights on future interest rate trends. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registered marginal gains at the start.
Wall Street's main indexes showed a slight uptick in the opening sessions on Thursday. This follows a generally expected reading of producer prices data, easing some market anxiety.
Investors are turning their attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose comments later today could provide crucial hints about the future trajectory of interest rates.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74.2 points or 0.17% to 44,032.38. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.07% and 0.13% to 5,989.68 and 19,256.09, respectively.
