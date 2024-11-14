Left Menu

Market Jitters: Wall Street Awaits Fed's Next Move

Wall Street's key indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday, following a moderate producer prices report. Investors are keenly awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for insights on future interest rate trends. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registered marginal gains at the start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:09 IST
Market Jitters: Wall Street Awaits Fed's Next Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes showed a slight uptick in the opening sessions on Thursday. This follows a generally expected reading of producer prices data, easing some market anxiety.

Investors are turning their attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose comments later today could provide crucial hints about the future trajectory of interest rates.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 74.2 points or 0.17% to 44,032.38. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.07% and 0.13% to 5,989.68 and 19,256.09, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024