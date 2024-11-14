Energizing India's Future: Green Power, Collaboration, and Economic Growth

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar has called on electricity companies to work collaboratively in producing and distributing energy to ease consumer costs and prevent financial losses. Speaking at the eighth annual Distribution Utility Meet, he emphasized energy's pivotal role in bolstering the economy and helping India achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Khattar underscored the necessity of increasing power generation nationwide and ensuring energy access across all regions. He advocated for greater reliance on green and solar energy to cut carbon emissions as demand currently stands at 250 GW and is climbing.

The minister also encouraged states to consider nuclear-based power plants, noting the government's target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030. Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister A K Sharma highlighted Ayodhya's transformation into the country's first solar city, with plans to extend this initiative to 16 other cities.

