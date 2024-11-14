India Revamps Industry Rules by Eliminating Dual Compliance for Non-Polluting Sectors

The Indian government made a significant regulatory change on Thursday by removing the need for dual compliance involving Environmental Clearance (EC) and Consent to Establish (CTE) for new industries. This decision primarily benefits non-polluting white category industries, which will be exempted from obtaining both CTE and Consent to Operate (CTO).

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, this change is designed to alleviate compliance burdens and eliminate redundant approvals. The ministry issued notifications under the Air Act and Water Act, effectively integrating these approvals and issuing a Standard of Procedure to include considerations from the CTE process within the EC itself.

State Pollution Control Boards will still play a role during the EC process. However, industries will be required to pay the CTE fee to prevent any loss of state revenue. This streamlined approach seeks to facilitate industrial growth while maintaining essential environmental safeguards. (ANI)

