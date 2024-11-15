Left Menu

Russian Drone Strike Hits Odesa Infrastructure

Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, damaging a heating supply pipeline and a boiler plant, according to the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov. The attack persisted for over 30 minutes following an air raid alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drones have targeted Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, causing significant damage to essential infrastructure. The city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, confirmed that a heating supply pipeline was damaged in the assault.

Trukhanov also reported the shutdown of one of the city's boiler plants due to the extensive damage inflicted by the drone strike. The situation remains critical as repairs are underway.

The aerial attack continued for more than half an hour after an air raid alert was issued, indicating the severity and persistence of the onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

