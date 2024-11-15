Russian Drone Strike Hits Odesa Infrastructure

Russian drones have targeted Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, causing significant damage to essential infrastructure. The city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, confirmed that a heating supply pipeline was damaged in the assault.

Trukhanov also reported the shutdown of one of the city's boiler plants due to the extensive damage inflicted by the drone strike. The situation remains critical as repairs are underway.

The aerial attack continued for more than half an hour after an air raid alert was issued, indicating the severity and persistence of the onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)