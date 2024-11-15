Postal Workers' Strike Halts Canada Post Ahead of Holiday Rush

Canada Post services faced disruptions as about 55,000 workers embarked on a strike this Friday, following unsuccessful pay negotiations by their union. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers demands include wage increases aligned with inflation and improved working conditions. The timing of the strike challenges operations just before the holiday season.

Earlier in the week, the union had issued a three-day strike notice, emphasizing the lack of progress despite a year of bargaining. The situation has resulted in a standstill for Canada Post, as mail and parcels are not being processed or delivered, with a number of post offices shutting their doors temporarily.

In response, Canada’s government has intervened, as they have with previous labor disputes at major ports and railway firms. Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon announced the appointment of a special mediator, expressing urgency for a resolution stating, "Canadians need them to reach an agreement."

(With inputs from agencies.)