India's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Task Force Towards 500 GW by 2030

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi proposes a task force to collaborate with the Ministry of Power, urging stakeholders to strategize on achieving India's aim of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030. The goal is to align efforts and ensure technological advancements in the clean energy sector, while India surpasses current targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:11 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has taken a significant step towards boosting India's renewable energy ambitions by proposing the formation of a dedicated task force. This initiative, developed in consultation with the Ministry of Power, aims to support India's goal of reaching a 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Addressing industry leaders and stakeholders at an event in Bhubaneswar, the minister emphasized the need for strategic planning to achieve this target within a specified timeframe. India has already achieved 212 GW from non-fossil fuel sources and is poised to surpass the set objectives, according to Joshi.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancements in the clean energy sector. Additionally, Joshi highlighted the substantial commitments made during the RE-Invest Summit, which includes projects totaling over Rs 32 lakh crore and 540 GW in renewable energy capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

