Uncovering Andhra Pradesh's Massive Debt: Naidu Speaks Out
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has uncovered Rs 9.74 lakh crore of debt, inherited from the previous YSRCP regime. He detailed the components of this debt and questioned its potential growth. Naidu criticized the YSRCP for reducing capital expenditure and invited scrutiny of the accounts.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed on Friday that the state is burdened with a staggering debt of Rs 9.74 lakh crore, traced back to the former YSRCP government.
Naidu elaborated on these debts, highlighting key components such as Rs 4.3 lakh crore in state debt and Rs 80,914 crore in Public Account Liabilities, among other significant figures. He expressed concerns about uncovering even more debt upon further examination of the financial records.
The Chief Minister accused the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP administration of drastically cutting capital expenditure during its tenure from 2019 to 2024, and urged skeptics to review the account books themselves.
