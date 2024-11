Australia Eyes Indian Agri-Tech Opportunities

Australia is looking to deepen its engagement with India's agri-tech sector in a bid to enhance trade relationships, the agriculture ministry announced on Friday.

Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner, met with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and discussed collaborative opportunities in agriculture and related fields.

Emphasizing agriculture's role in Australia's strategic plans, Green showed strong interest in the agri-tech sector and highlighted the necessity of ongoing dialogues to discover and unlock new trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)