Russia and China Eye New Gas Route via Kazakhstan

Russia and China are in discussions to establish a new route for the annual supply of up to 35 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through Kazakhstan, according to a statement from Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy Prime Minister, reported by TASS.

The potential new route was initially revealed by Kazakhstan in May, signaling ongoing negotiations aimed at broadening energy cooperation between the two nations. This development is part of a long-term dialogue that Russia has been engaged in with China regarding gas exports.

Ongoing talks include other significant projects like the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would pass through Mongolia. Despite these plans, analysts note that China is unlikely to require additional natural gas supplies until after 2030.

