Russia and China Eye New Gas Route via Kazakhstan

Russia and China are negotiating a potential new route for supplying up to 35 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually through Kazakhstan. Discussions have been ongoing for years, involving various routes like the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. Despite these talks, experts suggest China's additional gas requirements may not arise until after 2030.

Russia and China are in discussions to establish a new route for the annual supply of up to 35 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through Kazakhstan, according to a statement from Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy Prime Minister, reported by TASS.

The potential new route was initially revealed by Kazakhstan in May, signaling ongoing negotiations aimed at broadening energy cooperation between the two nations. This development is part of a long-term dialogue that Russia has been engaged in with China regarding gas exports.

Ongoing talks include other significant projects like the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would pass through Mongolia. Despite these plans, analysts note that China is unlikely to require additional natural gas supplies until after 2030.

