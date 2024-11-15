Nepal's Landmark Electricity Export to Bangladesh via India

Nepal has set a new precedent in regional electricity trade by exporting 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line. The electricity, transmitted at around 1 pm local time, marks a significant milestone in South Asian energy cooperation, stated Chandan Ghosh of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

This initial export was a one-day trial, with continuous exports set to commence on June 15, 2025, as per the recently signed agreement in Kathmandu. The arrangement, which involves India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, was celebrated during a virtual inauguration by officials from all three nations.

The agreement highlights the future export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh every rainy season for five years, facilitated by India's transmission infrastructure. The power flow is expected to enhance sub-regional connectivity, overcoming previous political and technical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)