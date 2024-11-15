Left Menu

Nepal's Landmark Electricity Export to Bangladesh via India

Nepal achieved a historic feat by exporting 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line, marking the first trilateral power transaction in South Asia. This event signifies a new era in regional energy cooperation, overcoming diplomatic and technical barriers to benefit all involved economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:16 IST
Nepal's Landmark Electricity Export to Bangladesh via India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has set a new precedent in regional electricity trade by exporting 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line. The electricity, transmitted at around 1 pm local time, marks a significant milestone in South Asian energy cooperation, stated Chandan Ghosh of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

This initial export was a one-day trial, with continuous exports set to commence on June 15, 2025, as per the recently signed agreement in Kathmandu. The arrangement, which involves India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, was celebrated during a virtual inauguration by officials from all three nations.

The agreement highlights the future export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh every rainy season for five years, facilitated by India's transmission infrastructure. The power flow is expected to enhance sub-regional connectivity, overcoming previous political and technical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024