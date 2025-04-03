Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Lesbos

A large-scale search and rescue mission unfolded Thursday near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos after a migrant boat capsized, Greece's coast guard reported. The boat, traveling from the Turkish coast, overturned early in the day, despite reportedly good weather conditions.

Currently, 23 migrants have been rescued, with efforts ongoing to locate any additional survivors. Authorities have not disclosed details about the survivors' nationalities or the specific type of vessel involved. Three coast guard vessels, an air force helicopter, and a nearby boat are all actively participating in the search.

Greece remains a critical entry point into the European Union for individuals fleeing conflict and poverty across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Many undertake the precarious journey from Turkey to Greek islands, often in inflatable dinghies. The Greek government has responded by intensifying sea patrols, leading smuggling networks to adapt their routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)