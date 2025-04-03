Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Lesbos

A migrant boat capsized near Lesbos, Greece, prompting a large search and rescue mission. Despite favorable weather, it's unclear why the boat overturned, with 23 rescued so far. The incident highlights Greece as a prime EU entry point for migrants, with increased patrols altering smuggling routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:30 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Lesbos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A large-scale search and rescue mission unfolded Thursday near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos after a migrant boat capsized, Greece's coast guard reported. The boat, traveling from the Turkish coast, overturned early in the day, despite reportedly good weather conditions.

Currently, 23 migrants have been rescued, with efforts ongoing to locate any additional survivors. Authorities have not disclosed details about the survivors' nationalities or the specific type of vessel involved. Three coast guard vessels, an air force helicopter, and a nearby boat are all actively participating in the search.

Greece remains a critical entry point into the European Union for individuals fleeing conflict and poverty across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Many undertake the precarious journey from Turkey to Greek islands, often in inflatable dinghies. The Greek government has responded by intensifying sea patrols, leading smuggling networks to adapt their routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025