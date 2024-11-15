Gazprom Halts Gas Supply to Austria: European Energy Crisis Looms

In a significant development, Russia's Gazprom has notified Austria of a suspension in gas deliveries starting Saturday, as reported by a gas flow monitoring platform on Friday. This decision might mark the cessation of the last Russian gas supplies to Europe.

A notice on a central European gas hub platform stated that Austrian oil and gas company OMV was informed by Gazprom of the complete halt of natural gas deliveries from 0500 GMT on November 16. The supply, managed via Ukraine, faces potential cessation due to an ongoing arbitration case against Gazprom, exacerbating Austria's energy crisis amidst an economic slump.

Austria remains one of the few European nations dependent on Russian gas despite reduced imports elsewhere following Russia's Ukraine invasion in 2022. OMV has preemptively secured alternative gas supplies but experts warn of heightened energy crisis, affecting Austria's manufacturing sector and economy. EU has reassured alternative supply sources for affected nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)