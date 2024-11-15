Left Menu

Gazprom Halts Gas Supply to Austria: European Energy Crisis Looms

Russia's Gazprom has announced the suspension of gas deliveries to Austria, signaling a potential end to Russian gas flows to Europe. Austria, still reliant on Russian gas, faces energy crisis challenges. OMV has taken steps to mitigate supply losses, but economic recession pressures remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russia's Gazprom has notified Austria of a suspension in gas deliveries starting Saturday, as reported by a gas flow monitoring platform on Friday. This decision might mark the cessation of the last Russian gas supplies to Europe.

A notice on a central European gas hub platform stated that Austrian oil and gas company OMV was informed by Gazprom of the complete halt of natural gas deliveries from 0500 GMT on November 16. The supply, managed via Ukraine, faces potential cessation due to an ongoing arbitration case against Gazprom, exacerbating Austria's energy crisis amidst an economic slump.

Austria remains one of the few European nations dependent on Russian gas despite reduced imports elsewhere following Russia's Ukraine invasion in 2022. OMV has preemptively secured alternative gas supplies but experts warn of heightened energy crisis, affecting Austria's manufacturing sector and economy. EU has reassured alternative supply sources for affected nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

