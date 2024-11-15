Russia Tightens Uranium Export Grip Amid Global Tensions

In a strategic move intensifying global tensions, Russia has placed restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States, a vital component for its nuclear power plants. This development introduces potential supply risks for the U.S., which relied on Russia for a quarter of its enriched uranium last year.

The Russian government announced the temporary export limits as a counter to Washington's earlier ban on Russian uranium imports. Though the U.S. law includes waivers for supply concerns until 2027, the restrictions amplify uncertainties, given Russia's pivotal role, holding 44% of the world's uranium enrichment capacity.

Amidst these developments, there's a noteworthy rise in enriched uranium imports from China, arousing suspicions that these shipments might be aiding Russia in bypassing the U.S. ban. Meanwhile, President Putin has suggested broader export limitations, hinting at escalating economic tensions between Russia and the West.

