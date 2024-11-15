Left Menu

Russia Tightens Uranium Export Grip Amid Global Tensions

Russia has imposed restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the U.S. in response to Washington's ban, impacting nuclear power supply. The U.S. imported 27% of its enriched uranium from Russia last year. There's concern over increased uranium imports from China potentially circumventing the U.S. ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move intensifying global tensions, Russia has placed restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States, a vital component for its nuclear power plants. This development introduces potential supply risks for the U.S., which relied on Russia for a quarter of its enriched uranium last year.

The Russian government announced the temporary export limits as a counter to Washington's earlier ban on Russian uranium imports. Though the U.S. law includes waivers for supply concerns until 2027, the restrictions amplify uncertainties, given Russia's pivotal role, holding 44% of the world's uranium enrichment capacity.

Amidst these developments, there's a noteworthy rise in enriched uranium imports from China, arousing suspicions that these shipments might be aiding Russia in bypassing the U.S. ban. Meanwhile, President Putin has suggested broader export limitations, hinting at escalating economic tensions between Russia and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

