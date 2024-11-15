Left Menu

Gazprom's Gas Cutoff Sparks Supply Shift in Austria

Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas company, is set to halt supplies to Austria's OMV utility this Saturday. Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer assures that the country’s gas storage is full and alternative sources are in place, following an OMV arbitration award over a previous cutoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:48 IST
Gazprom's Gas Cutoff Sparks Supply Shift in Austria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Russia's state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom will cease supplying Austria's OMV utility starting early Saturday, as disclosed by Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Friday. He emphasized that Austria's underground gas reserves were filled, assuring citizens that alternative non-Russian gas supplies were secured.

This development comes after OMV declared its intention to discontinue payments for Gazprom gas directed to its Austrian division, in reaction to winning a 230 million euro arbitration award concerning an earlier disruption to its German operations.

Chancellor Nehammer reassured the public, stating that Austria is ensured a stable supply of alternative fuel, guaranteeing that "no one will freeze".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024