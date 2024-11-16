Left Menu

Vehicle Collision Sparks Violent Clash in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

A vehicular collision in Uttar Pradesh's Mau escalated into a violent clash between two groups, injuring several individuals including two police officers. Stone pelting followed the incident, causing damage to vehicles and prompting police intervention. Authorities are investigating and more information is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:44 IST
Vehicle Collision Sparks Violent Clash in Uttar Pradesh's Mau
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A violent altercation erupted between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Mau late Friday following a collision between their vehicles, according to local officials. The incident resulted in several injuries, including two police officers, after the altercation escalated to stone pelting, leaving multiple vehicles damaged.

Mau Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Attri reported that the conflict began with a minor road accident between two bikes, which quickly led to a physical confrontation. Injured individuals from both groups were promptly hospitalized for treatment.

The situation intensified as some participants resorted to stone pelting. Attempts to restore order involved road blockades by certain individuals, though authorities managed to engage with them. Both the Circle Officer and Station House Officer of Ghosi sustained injuries amidst the chaos. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

