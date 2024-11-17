Left Menu

Gujarat CM Inaugurates Zaverchand Meghani Museum, Celebrating Literary Heritage

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Zaverchand Meghani Museum in Dhandhuka, celebrating the poet's literary contributions and involvement in India's independence movement. The site, transformed by the state government, features exhibitions, a library, and sculptures. Dignitaries and cultural figures attended the event, highlighting its significance.

17-11-2024
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the National Poet Zaverchand Meghani Museum, located at Dhandhuka's Rest House. Accompanied by Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Chief Minister Patel paid floral tribute to Meghani, admired for his literary works and contributions to India's independence movement.

Exploring the museum, Chief Minister Patel expressed admiration for its exhibitions, which showcase Meghani's life, folk literature, and important historical moments like the Sindhudo-Dholera Satyagrah and Sabarmati Jail's history. The museum, transformed by the state's Tourism Department, includes artistic sculptures, rare photographs, and a dedicated library featuring Meghani's writings and Gandhi-related works.

The inauguration saw various notable attendees, including MP Chandubhai Shihora, ex-Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, MLA Kalubhai Dabhi, and folk singer Abhesinh Rathod. The celebrations underscored the cultural and historical importance of the museum as it opens its doors to the public. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

