Devastating Russian Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine’s Energy Sector

On Sunday, Russia unleashed a formidable drone and missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, labeled by officials as the largest in recent months. This massive assault has heightened concerns regarding Moscow's strategy to cripple Ukraine's power systems before winter sets in.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia fired 120 missiles and 90 drones. Among these, various drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, were deployed alongside cruise, ballistic and aircraft-launched missiles. Despite substantial Ukrainian defense efforts that downed 140 air targets, significant damage was reported across the nation.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, two civilians were killed, and six others, including two children, were injured due to the attack. Similarly, two fatalities were confirmed in the Odesa region alongside power and water disruptions. As Ukraine continues to experience widespread energy issues, calls for enhanced air defensive measures from Western allies grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)