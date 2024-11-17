Left Menu

Devastating Russian Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine’s Energy Sector

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting the energy infrastructure and causing civilian casualties. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported 120 missiles and 90 drones targeting various regions, including Mykolaiv and Odesa. Kyiv reported significant damages amid calls for Western support to enhance air defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:48 IST
Devastating Russian Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine’s Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Sunday, Russia unleashed a formidable drone and missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, labeled by officials as the largest in recent months. This massive assault has heightened concerns regarding Moscow's strategy to cripple Ukraine's power systems before winter sets in.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia fired 120 missiles and 90 drones. Among these, various drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, were deployed alongside cruise, ballistic and aircraft-launched missiles. Despite substantial Ukrainian defense efforts that downed 140 air targets, significant damage was reported across the nation.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, two civilians were killed, and six others, including two children, were injured due to the attack. Similarly, two fatalities were confirmed in the Odesa region alongside power and water disruptions. As Ukraine continues to experience widespread energy issues, calls for enhanced air defensive measures from Western allies grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024