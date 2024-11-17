Gujarat Unveils 184 Development Projects in Dhandhuka

In a significant development boost for the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 projects valued at Rs 246.31 crore on Sunday.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel cited his exemplary leadership as instrumental in Gujarat's transformation. The Chief Minister noted ongoing projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Bhal region.

Describing the initiatives as a New Year's gift, Patel lauded the transformative impact of the government's schemes across sectors such as water, infrastructure, and healthcare, heralding a new era of development in Gujarat.

