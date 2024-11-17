Gujarat Unveils 184 Development Projects in Dhandhuka
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 184 development projects worth Rs 246.31 crore in the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency, promoting growth under PM Modi's leadership. The event highlighted transformative initiatives, emphasizing water and infrastructure advancements in the Bhal region, and celebrated the cultural legacy of Gujarat with significant contributions to various sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development boost for the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 projects valued at Rs 246.31 crore on Sunday.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel cited his exemplary leadership as instrumental in Gujarat's transformation. The Chief Minister noted ongoing projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Bhal region.
Describing the initiatives as a New Year's gift, Patel lauded the transformative impact of the government's schemes across sectors such as water, infrastructure, and healthcare, heralding a new era of development in Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)