Cutting Emissions: A Call to Clean Air in Delhi

The recent study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reveals that implementing flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD) technology in 12 coal-based thermal power plants near Delhi could slash sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions by 67%. Yet, despite a long-standing government directive, many plants have lagged in adopting the technology.

Notably, only the Mahatma Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Haryana and the Dadri Thermal Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh have made advancements towards FGD installation. The other plants have repeatedly fallen behind, missing multiple deadlines since the initial target set in 2015. Current deadlines extend into 2024 and 2026 for remaining plants.

The CREA report underlines the emission reduction potential. For instance, the Talwandi Sabo, Rajpura, and Panipat plants could reduce emissions by up to 83% after integrating FGD systems. As Delhi's air quality deteriorates, the study underscores the urgency for effective implementation to protect public health and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)