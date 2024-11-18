Chhattisgarh Boosts Sports with Major Incentives at CM Trophy

At the closing ceremony of the CM Trophy India International Challenge Badminton Competition 2024, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the government's dedication to nurturing sports talent in the state. Held at the iSports Badminton Arena in Mowa, Raipur, the event highlighted improved facilities and infrastructure for athletes.

Chief Minister Sai announced substantial cash incentives for Chhattisgarh athletes winning medals at the Olympics: Rs 3 crore for gold, Rs 2 crore for silver, and Rs 1 crore for bronze. He emphasized the role of sports as a medium for unity, discipline, and dedication.

Praising the positive impact of sports on youth, Sai noted that they foster emotional strength and discipline. He shared stories of local talents like Ritika Dhruv, a promising badminton player, and Nisha, a mountaineer with aspirations to conquer Everest, illustrating the state's support despite financial constraints.

The government has approved Rs 4.75 lakh for Nisha's mountaineering expeditions, reiterating their commitment to providing resources for athletes. Sai congratulated champions Hariharan and Ruban Kumar, thanking participants and organizers for the event's success.

