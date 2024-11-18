Left Menu

China's Youth Employment Trends: A Mixed Bag

In October, China's youth unemployment rate for individuals aged 16 to 24, excluding college students, decreased slightly to 17.1% from September's 17.6%. Conversely, the jobless rate for the 25 to 29 age group, excluding college students, saw a minor uptick to 6.8% from 6.7%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:08 IST
China's Youth Employment Trends: A Mixed Bag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent report, China's statistics bureau revealed fluctuations in youth employment. The joblessness among 16 to 24-year-olds, excluding college students, fell to 17.1% in October, a small improvement from 17.6% in September.

Conversely, the slightly older demographic of 25 to 29-year-olds saw unemployment rise to 6.8% from 6.7% just a month prior, also excluding college students.

This data points to nuanced trends in China's job market, indicating varying prospects for different youth age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024