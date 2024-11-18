China's Youth Employment Trends: A Mixed Bag

In a recent report, China's statistics bureau revealed fluctuations in youth employment. The joblessness among 16 to 24-year-olds, excluding college students, fell to 17.1% in October, a small improvement from 17.6% in September.

Conversely, the slightly older demographic of 25 to 29-year-olds saw unemployment rise to 6.8% from 6.7% just a month prior, also excluding college students.

This data points to nuanced trends in China's job market, indicating varying prospects for different youth age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)