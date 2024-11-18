Swift Response Prevents Casualties in Rangareddy Fires

A blaze erupted in a scrap godown in Rangareddy district, Telangana, was quickly extinguished by fire officials on Monday. The incident unfolded in Sriram Colony, within Pahadishareef police station limits, after midnight, necessitating prompt action from the fire department.

Fire officials, alerted at around 1 am, dispatched four fire tenders to control the situation. By 6 am, the fire had been fully doused, with authorities reporting no casualties or injuries. The rapid response ensured safety and successful suppression of the flames.

Earlier on Saturday, another fire broke out on the third floor of the Golden Fortune Green Homes in the same district. The cause traced to a fridge explosion, was promptly addressed by three fire tenders. The fire was under control shortly after the response, with four residents unharmed but property damage sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)