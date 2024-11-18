Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Casualties in Rangareddy Fires

Two separate fires in Rangareddy district, Telangana, were swiftly controlled by fire services, preventing casualties. The first incident occurred at a scrap godown with no injuries. A subsequent fire on Golden Fortune Green Homes' third floor also saw immediate action, confining damage to property due to a fridge explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:35 IST
Swift Response Prevents Casualties in Rangareddy Fires
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted in a scrap godown in Rangareddy district, Telangana, was quickly extinguished by fire officials on Monday. The incident unfolded in Sriram Colony, within Pahadishareef police station limits, after midnight, necessitating prompt action from the fire department.

Fire officials, alerted at around 1 am, dispatched four fire tenders to control the situation. By 6 am, the fire had been fully doused, with authorities reporting no casualties or injuries. The rapid response ensured safety and successful suppression of the flames.

Earlier on Saturday, another fire broke out on the third floor of the Golden Fortune Green Homes in the same district. The cause traced to a fridge explosion, was promptly addressed by three fire tenders. The fire was under control shortly after the response, with four residents unharmed but property damage sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024