Left Menu

Shanghai Pioneers Tax Incentives to Revive Property Sector

Shanghai has initiated tax incentives to jumpstart its property sector, including VAT exemptions for long-held properties and adjusted deed tax standards. These measures aim to bolster consumer confidence and address market slumps, with expectations that other major Chinese cities will implement similar incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST
Shanghai Pioneers Tax Incentives to Revive Property Sector
Representative Image Image Credit:

Shanghai has announced groundbreaking tax incentives aimed at revitalizing its property market, becoming the first major Chinese city to implement such measures amid concerns over economic growth.

The financial hub will exempt residents from VAT on selling properties owned for more than two years and has raised the levying standard for deed tax. Chinese policymakers are under pressure to stabilize a market that has significantly contributed to economic activity in the past.

With support from new property measures initiated in late September, experts anticipate other 'Tier One' cities will soon follow suit, as China's overall economy strives for sustainable recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024