Chill in Relations: Canadian Snowbirds Flee U.S. Real Estate Market

In a notable uptick this spring, Canadian 'snowbirds' are increasingly selling their second homes in the U.S., reacting to a chill in diplomatic relations. Agents report a surge of Canadians cashing out properties in warm-weather states, notably Florida and Arizona, impacting local real estate markets.

This trend follows political tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric, which have soured relations with Canada. The Trump administration's imposition of trade tariffs and recent changes to border entry rules have fueled Canadians' discontent, leading many to reconsider their U.S. investments.

Real estate professionals in Florida and Arizona note a tangible shift. Laurie Lavine, an Arizona realtor, observes a sharp rise in Canadian listings, attributing it to political uncertainty and currency fluctuations. As Canadians pivot away from U.S. properties, alternative destinations like Portugal and France are now in their sights, reflecting a broader international real estate shift.

