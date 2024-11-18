Left Menu

Netherlands Battles Bird Flu Resurgence

The Netherlands has reported its first bird flu outbreak in almost a year, leading to the culling of 23,000 chickens in Putten. The outbreak comes as the UK confirms a case of the H5N1 strain in southwest England, raising concerns over the virus's spread.

The Netherlands is once again facing the threat of bird flu, with the agriculture ministry confirming an outbreak in Putten. In response, around 23,000 chickens were culled to prevent the virus's spread.

This incident marks the country's first bird flu case in nearly a year, drawing attention to the need for vigilant monitoring.

The announcement came shortly after the UK government revealed that the H5N1 strain of bird flu had also been detected in southwest England, stirring heightened fears of an international health issue.

