Left Menu

SBI's Record-Breaking Infrastructure Bond Issuance

State Bank of India successfully raised Rs 10,000 crore through its seventh infrastructure bond issuance at a 7.23% coupon rate. The issuance was oversubscribed, attracting bids exceeding Rs 11,500 crore. The funds will be used for infrastructure and affordable housing, aiming to develop a long-term bond curve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:07 IST
SBI's Record-Breaking Infrastructure Bond Issuance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender, announced on Monday the successful raising of Rs 10,000 crore through its seventh infrastructure bond issuance. The issuance, conducted at a 7.23% coupon rate, witnessed overwhelming investor interest.

The government-backed bank's infrastructure bond attracted bids exceeding Rs 11,500 crore, more than twice the base issue of Rs 5,000 crore, underscoring strong investor confidence. A total of 85 bids, from a variety of investors including provident, pension, and mutual funds, highlighted the widespread appeal.

The raised capital will bolster funding for infrastructure and affordable housing. SBI Chairman C S Setty emphasized the issuance's role in developing a long-term bond curve, encouraging other banks to consider similar long-duration bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024