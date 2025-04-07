Jharkhand's Battle Over Tribal and Dalit Funding: A Call for Fair Allocation

On Monday, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore announced that the state has received Rs 5,990.6 crore in grants under sub-plans for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) during the past three years.

Minister Kishore accused the central government of cutting back on funding under these sub-plans over the past decade, highlighting that the allocated grants are insufficient given the state's tribal and Dalit populations.

Amid calls for a new national law to safeguard budget allocations for Dalits and Adivasis, local Congress leaders warned of an impending agitation if the central government does not act.

(With inputs from agencies.)