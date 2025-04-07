Jharkhand's Battle Over Tribal and Dalit Funding: A Call for Fair Allocation
Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore claims the state received Rs 5,990.6 crore in grants for Scheduled Castes and Tribes over three years. He alleged underfunding by the central government, impacting Jharkhand's tribal and Dalit communities. Calls were made for a national law to ensure fair budget allocation.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore announced that the state has received Rs 5,990.6 crore in grants under sub-plans for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) during the past three years.
Minister Kishore accused the central government of cutting back on funding under these sub-plans over the past decade, highlighting that the allocated grants are insufficient given the state's tribal and Dalit populations.
Amid calls for a new national law to safeguard budget allocations for Dalits and Adivasis, local Congress leaders warned of an impending agitation if the central government does not act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
